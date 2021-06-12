USS Investment Management Ltd Buys New Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 43,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cloudflare by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 19,809 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Cloudflare by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Cloudflare by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

NET traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,712,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,278,843. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $95.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.04. The company has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.81 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $2,829,600.00. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total value of $1,789,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at $6,277,558.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 868,632 shares of company stock valued at $65,037,602. 35.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.