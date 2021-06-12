USS Investment Management Ltd Buys Shares of 23,591 Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,691,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Roku by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 75,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.62.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total value of $887,113.17. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.64, for a total value of $15,013,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,013,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,816 shares of company stock valued at $67,240,348. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROKU traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $346.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,361,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,248,324. The company has a 50 day moving average of $342.69. The company has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of 450.63 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.38. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.94 and a 52 week high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

