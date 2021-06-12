USS Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,467,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 42,200 shares during the period. JD.com accounts for about 1.1% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. USS Investment Management Ltd owned 0.11% of JD.com worth $123,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ JD traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $71.19. 11,387,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,272,532. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.26. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.60 and a 1-year high of $108.29. The firm has a market cap of $95.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.76.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JD. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.10.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

