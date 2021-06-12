USS Investment Management Ltd Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,345 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,793 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 1.0% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $113,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,909 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,796 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Tesla by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,228 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 1,377.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $766,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 target price (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.19.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total transaction of $897,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,196,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 109,919 shares of company stock worth $77,904,588 in the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $609.89. The stock had a trading volume of 16,205,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,118,855. The company has a fifty day moving average of $652.58. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.70 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 609.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

