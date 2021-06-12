USS Investment Management Ltd Has $5.41 Million Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 161.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 25,311 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $5,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,536,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,627,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 53,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,145,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.89. 1,598,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,692. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $159.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.97.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The company had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.22.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $2,522,171.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 776,736 shares in the company, valued at $101,822,322.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,925,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

