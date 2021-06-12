USS Investment Management Ltd Has $68.35 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,749,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 498,841 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $68,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WFC. Bank of America raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.61.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $45.68. 19,389,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,188,594. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $48.13. The company has a market cap of $188.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

