USS Investment Management Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 165.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 58,344 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Square were worth $21,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Square by 33,045.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,870,539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568,716 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter worth about $597,618,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Square by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,341 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 231.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Oddo Bhf began coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.43.

NYSE:SQ traded up $2.20 on Friday, reaching $219.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,533,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,503,033. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.06 and a 1-year high of $283.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $99.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.93, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $230.32.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total transaction of $49,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 202,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,204,579.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total value of $2,128,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 405,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,274,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,455,314 shares of company stock valued at $339,971,502 over the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

