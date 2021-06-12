USS Investment Management Ltd Takes $7.69 Million Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,691,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Quilter Plc boosted its position in Roku by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Roku by 13.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the first quarter worth $489,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 36.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 5.4% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROKU. Wedbush raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.62.

Roku stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $346.98. 2,361,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,248,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $342.69. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.94 and a 12-month high of $486.72. The stock has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of 450.63 and a beta of 1.77.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $316,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 22,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.73, for a total value of $7,475,525.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,691,000.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 196,816 shares of company stock valued at $67,240,348. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

