USS Investment Management Ltd Takes Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 33.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 5.4% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chewy stock traded down $4.61 on Friday, hitting $74.74. 11,398,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,555,754. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.31 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.81. The company has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.96, a P/E/G ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.08.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Chewy’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHWY shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.56.

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $501,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $993,714.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,590 shares in the company, valued at $6,750,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

