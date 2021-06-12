Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $84.37. Utah Medical Products shares last traded at $83.30, with a volume of 13,242 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut Utah Medical Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $303.71 million, a PE ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.91.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.96 million during the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 25.29%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTMD. FMR LLC raised its stake in Utah Medical Products by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,089,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in Utah Medical Products by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 10,915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Utah Medical Products by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,773,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Utah Medical Products by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Utah Medical Products by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

