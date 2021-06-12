Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

20 20 Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 5.5% of 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $18,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $227,354,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,618,000 after buying an additional 341,613 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,648,000 after buying an additional 335,837 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 845.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 368,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,177,000 after acquiring an additional 329,391 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 606.0% in the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,919,000 after acquiring an additional 303,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $155.26 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $112.91 and a 1-year high of $158.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.66.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

