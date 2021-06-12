Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,413,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,118 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $69,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,464,000. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $53.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.52. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.79 and a 52-week high of $53.25.

