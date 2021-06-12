Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,379,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,355,754 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.88% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $696,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,333,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 747,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,887,000 after acquiring an additional 52,096 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,164,000. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 317,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after acquiring an additional 56,474 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 230,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after purchasing an additional 13,148 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $54.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.04. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.46 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.