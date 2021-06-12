Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Financial Life Advisors

Financial Life Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 4.0% of Financial Life Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

VUG stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $275.83. The stock had a trading volume of 752,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,422. The company’s 50-day moving average is $270.30. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.24 and a fifty-two week high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

