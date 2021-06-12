Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,043 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 1.5% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $273,061,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $190,581,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,787,000 after buying an additional 242,961 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 953,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,661,000 after buying an additional 224,934 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,440,000.

VUG traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $275.83. 752,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,422. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.24 and a fifty-two week high of $278.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $270.30.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

