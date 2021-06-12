Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Short Interest Down 77.9% in May

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 135,100 shares, a decrease of 77.9% from the May 13th total of 612,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 729,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of VGLT opened at $86.54 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $81.32 and a 12-month high of $104.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.47.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
