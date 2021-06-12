Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Short Interest Down 77.9% in May

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 135,100 shares, a decrease of 77.9% from the May 13th total of 612,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 729,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of VGLT opened at $86.54 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $81.32 and a 12-month high of $104.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $27,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 175.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 217.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

