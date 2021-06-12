Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,179,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 412,847 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.80% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $292,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,274,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,534,167. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.26. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.46 and a 1 year high of $105.77.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

