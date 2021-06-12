Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of VNQ opened at $105.08 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.46 and a 52-week high of $105.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.26.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

