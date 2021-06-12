Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,867,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.98% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $355,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.08. 3,274,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,534,167. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.26. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.46 and a fifty-two week high of $105.77.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

