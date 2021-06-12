Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) Short Interest Down 70.9% in May

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 70.9% from the May 13th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VTWG opened at $223.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.71. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $139.05 and a 12-month high of $247.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.