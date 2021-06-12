Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Holdings Boosted by 20 20 Capital Management Inc.

20 20 Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 752,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,877,000 after purchasing an additional 33,829 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 61,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 14,065 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,925,000 after purchasing an additional 26,668 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 71,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.30. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

