Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,663,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,274 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.81% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $356,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.90 on Friday, reaching $227.78. 331,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,901. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.95. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $138.12 and a 1-year high of $228.65.

