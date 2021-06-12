Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, an increase of 192.1% from the May 13th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,131,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VXUS. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,936,000 after buying an additional 18,551 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $2,787,000. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 27,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter.

VXUS stock opened at $67.42 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $47.82 and a twelve month high of $67.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%.

