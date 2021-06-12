Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,428 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $80,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,300,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.02. 2,837,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,199,282. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.18. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $149.85 and a 1-year high of $221.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.