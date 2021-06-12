Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Financial Life Advisors

Financial Life Advisors cut its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 3.0% of Financial Life Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,120,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $818,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 288.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,216,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,824,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,727. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.53. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $96.43 and a 12-month high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

