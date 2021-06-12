Vanilla Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.04 Million (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 12th. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.12 or 0.00039423 BTC on major exchanges. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $9.04 million and approximately $22,403.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vanilla Network has traded down 30.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00058117 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.35 or 0.00162879 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.22 or 0.00196033 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.12 or 0.01167234 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,781.31 or 0.99887204 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 825,450 coins and its circulating supply is 640,290 coins. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.