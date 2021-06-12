VaporBrands International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR) Short Interest Update

VaporBrands International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 385.7% from the May 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 602,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VAPR opened at $0.02 on Friday. VaporBrands International has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02.

VaporBrands International Company Profile

VaporBrands International Inc operates as a distributor of specialty CBD oil products. The company is based in Spring Hill, Florida.

