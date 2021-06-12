Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Veeva Systems accounts for 1.5% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.20% of Veeva Systems worth $77,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,134,047,000 after acquiring an additional 573,773 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,745,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,653,240,000 after purchasing an additional 136,289 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 17.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,383,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,015 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,344,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,512,000 after purchasing an additional 424,658 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,141,000. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded up $4.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $299.21. The stock had a trading volume of 661,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,555. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.30. The company has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.75 and a 12-month high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group upgraded Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.65.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,475,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,376.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $678,283.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,872 shares of company stock valued at $4,407,903. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.