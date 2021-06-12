Veil (VEIL) Trading Down 48.8% Over Last 7 Days

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Veil coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. Veil has a market cap of $1.81 million and $860.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Veil has traded down 48.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,932.95 or 0.99863510 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00032653 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00009202 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.45 or 0.00372918 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.87 or 0.00459879 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $291.69 or 0.00833870 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008300 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00064885 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

