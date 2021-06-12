Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.83.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VTR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ventas from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ventas from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays raised Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $58.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ventas has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $58.43. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.27.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 54.22%.

In other Ventas news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $482,793.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $963,993.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,496,242.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,716 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 471,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,116,000 after purchasing an additional 97,443 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ventas by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 902,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,266,000 after buying an additional 40,900 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Ventas by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 248,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 579,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,394,000 after buying an additional 235,410 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

