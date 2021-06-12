Venus Reward Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $67.41 Million (VRT)

Venus Reward Token (CURRENCY:VRT) traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Venus Reward Token has a total market capitalization of $67.41 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus Reward Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Venus Reward Token has traded 42.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00061327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00022147 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $282.51 or 0.00787618 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,967.27 or 0.08272688 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00086208 BTC.

Venus Reward Token Profile

Venus Reward Token is a coin. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,999,981,080 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtual Reality Technology a decentralised VR marketplace that allows content creation through APIs and eases SDK use, via blockchain technology. Through a VR marketplace, the user creates typical smart contracts to buy, sell or rent content. Other features of the platform are SDK tools available for content creation and Payment API using VRT token. VRT is an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as payment between content developers, buyers, third-parties within the VR network and user rewards. “

