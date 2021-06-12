Venus (XVS) Market Capitalization Tops $234.62 Million

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for $23.11 or 0.00064635 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Venus has traded down 21.5% against the dollar. Venus has a total market cap of $234.62 million and approximately $53.71 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,750.50 or 0.99995072 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00033123 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00009334 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001004 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009418 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Venus

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,152,924 coins. The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.