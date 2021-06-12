Verasity (VRA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $16.92 Million

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Verasity has a total market cap of $55.56 million and approximately $16.92 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for $0.0144 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $199.23 or 0.00561054 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000540 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,527,869 coins and its circulating supply is 3,861,789,655 coins. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.