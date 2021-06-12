Verge (XVG) Market Cap Tops $441.15 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Verge has a market cap of $441.15 million and $20.54 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Verge has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0268 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.48 or 0.00457245 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006708 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00011960 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000211 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 35.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000282 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,459,665,444 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars.

