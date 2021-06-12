VeriCoin Tops One Day Volume of $1,266.00 (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 12th. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0471 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $1.59 million and $1,266.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,644.95 or 1.00033703 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00032201 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00009322 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00062521 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000924 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009450 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000557 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,783,054 coins. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

