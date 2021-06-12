Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Stake Reduced by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,309,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,781 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.79% of Veritex worth $239,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Veritex by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Veritex by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Veritex by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Veritex by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Veritex by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 417,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

In related news, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $865,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 173,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,006,469.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $512,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 479,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,395,633.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $36.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $36.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.76.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Veritex had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $80.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.55 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.59%.

Veritex Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

