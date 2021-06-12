Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 185,979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,815,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 70,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 68,878 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 34,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,183,697 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $417,732,000 after purchasing an additional 78,472 shares during the period. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VZ opened at $57.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $237.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,955 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.46.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

