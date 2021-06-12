Vertcoin Price Reaches $0.59 (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001636 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $35.51 million and $598,596.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,919.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,407.39 or 0.06702218 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $586.65 or 0.01633233 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.69 or 0.00455714 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.98 or 0.00155857 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $247.50 or 0.00689049 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.35 or 0.00452000 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006727 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.81 or 0.00355813 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 60,430,547 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

