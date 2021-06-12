VerusCoin Price Reaches $1.06 on Exchanges (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. VerusCoin has a market cap of $66.57 million and approximately $31,334.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for $1.06 or 0.00002971 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00058654 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.92 or 0.00170472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.44 or 0.00197120 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $407.44 or 0.01140190 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,751.70 or 1.00047714 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 62,702,269 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

