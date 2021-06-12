Vesper 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.66 Million (VSP)

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Vesper coin can now be purchased for $11.04 or 0.00030617 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Vesper has traded down 31% against the US dollar. Vesper has a market cap of $41.61 million and $1.66 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00058106 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.11 or 0.00177726 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.34 or 0.00195009 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.13 or 0.01103769 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,057.25 or 0.99963483 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vesper Profile

Vesper was first traded on February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,768,049 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Buying and Selling Vesper

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vesper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vesper using one of the exchanges listed above.

