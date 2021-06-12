VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Stock Holdings Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 22,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 97,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 204,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.78.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.26 per share, with a total value of $373,032.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 114,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,843.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $32.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $33.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 88.15%. Research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

