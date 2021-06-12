VIDY Trading Down 16.3% Over Last 7 Days (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One VIDY coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VIDY has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. VIDY has a total market cap of $27.96 million and $1.25 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00061642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003789 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00021759 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.23 or 0.00796777 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.18 or 0.08337757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00086884 BTC.

VIDY Profile

VIDY (CRYPTO:VIDY) is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIDY is vidy.com . VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

VIDY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

