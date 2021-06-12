ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 67.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 632,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,901 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.43% of ViewRay worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ViewRay during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of ViewRay during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ViewRay during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ViewRay by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 16,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in ViewRay by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 11,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRAY opened at $5.81 on Friday. ViewRay, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $939.71 million, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.15.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 183.76% and a negative return on equity of 69.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other ViewRay news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $25,671,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,813,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,798,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRAY. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.86.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

