VIG (VIG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $689.00

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 12th. During the last week, VIG has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. VIG has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $689.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIG coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000118 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,372.95 or 0.14891250 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000832 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 882,533,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

