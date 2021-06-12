VINchain Price Hits $0.0043 (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. VINchain has a total market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $206,341.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VINchain has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One VINchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VINchain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00061746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003821 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00022001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $282.94 or 0.00790611 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,012.77 or 0.08418602 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00086921 BTC.

About VINchain

VINchain is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

Buying and Selling VINchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VINchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VINchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VINchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VINchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.