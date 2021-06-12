Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Price Target Raised to GBX 190

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virgin Money UK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 170.63 ($2.23).

LON VMUK opened at GBX 204.50 ($2.67) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 200.08. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of GBX 70.18 ($0.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 215 ($2.81). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.10.

In other news, insider Clifford Abrahams acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 201 ($2.63) per share, for a total transaction of £50,250 ($65,651.95).

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

