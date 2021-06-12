Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Cynosure Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Cynosure Management LLC reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,474 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 6.9% of Cynosure Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cynosure Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Visa by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after buying an additional 6,857,457 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Visa by 1,170.4% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $893,630,000 after buying an additional 3,763,943 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in Visa by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,194,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $917,480,000 after buying an additional 2,080,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Visa by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after buying an additional 2,064,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $234.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,378,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,596,648. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $237.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.43. The stock has a market cap of $457.69 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,611 shares of company stock valued at $26,847,669. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.46.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

