Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Short Interest Update

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 87,100 shares, a growth of 282.0% from the May 13th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 406,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vista Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Vista Oil & Gas alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIST. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 52,209 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,623,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,268,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Finally, Deep Basin Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 4,227,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,822,000 after acquiring an additional 638,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Vista Oil & Gas stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. Vista Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $327.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 3.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.04.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Vista Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Oil & Gas will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Vista Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.