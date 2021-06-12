VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $310,000.00

Equities research analysts predict that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) will announce $310,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $310,000.00. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $930,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $960,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.23 million, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $1.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow VistaGen Therapeutics.

VTGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. VistaGen Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.35.

Shares of NASDAQ VTGN opened at $2.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $401.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.86. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $3.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTGN. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,550,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,550,000. NEA Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 16,302,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,596 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,865,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,553 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,703,000. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

