Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.50.

VC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

NASDAQ:VC opened at $127.06 on Friday. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $63.67 and a fifty-two week high of $147.55. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -605.05 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.12.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.23. Visteon had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.65 million. Equities analysts expect that Visteon will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $647,928.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,597.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon in the 1st quarter worth $6,137,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Visteon by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 761,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,645,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Visteon by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 210,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,435,000 after acquiring an additional 64,442 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Visteon by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visteon in the 4th quarter worth $38,314,000.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

